The sunny and warm weather continues this week. We'll still have to deal with above average high temperatures in the upper 70s and the low 80s. By Wednesday we'll start to see some small changes all thanks to a cold front. That front will squeeze out a few showers. We're not anticipating anything widespread because the cold front won't have enough moisture to work with.Later this week another cold front will track towards the state. That front will give us the chance for splash and dash showers throughout the weekend. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees by Easter.Have a great evening.-Brittany Bell