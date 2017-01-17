WEATHER

Warming Up Again
After a Monday with temperatures stuck in the lower 50s, Tuesday will be much warmer as southwesterly winds ahead of a front bring in warmer air from the Gulf Coast region. With this front slowly moving toward the Triangle from the west, sunshine will be limited. The day will remain dry. This front will move through the area tonight into early tomorrow morning with showers around.

Westerly winds will kick in behind this front on Wednesday, and much drier air will return to the area. Sunshine will return by the afternoon hours and high temperatures will soar into the mid-to-upper 60s.

High pressure will build eastward out of the Ohio Valley on Wednesday night into Thursday. This will allow skies to clear out. Even though sunshine will be plentiful on Thursday, temperatures will struggle to make it into the 60s.

A storm is going to develop over Texas today and this will slowly move eastward and into the Carolinas on Thursday night into Friday. With the eastward advancement of this storm, clouds will increase starting later in the day on Thursday. Rain arrivea around dawn on Friday and continues through most of the morning before tapering off.

The start of the weekend looks dry, but another storm brings some wet weather by Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

