High pressure will continue to shift east toward Bermuda and expand tonight and tomorrow, while low pressure from the Plains will cut northeast through the Great Lakes. A warm front will lift north early in the morning bringing the slight chance for a stray shower in the early AM tomorrow. This will turn winds southerly and then southwesterly by Tuesday afternoon and rapidly raise temperatures from near normal today to well above normal tomorrow (the normal high for RDU is 51). Winds could become a little gusty by Tuesday afternoon. With the warm front well to the north and downsloping winds Tuesday should turn out dry with some peaks atthe sun, especially in the afternoon. Later Tuesday night a weak cold front approaches the region bringing some showers with it.These showers will last into Wednesday morning until the front crosses early in the afternoon and high pressure moves back in and clears things out for later Wednesday through Thursday. Before the front crosses Wednesday temperatures will soar into the upper 60s with 70 degrees still not out of the question depending on the exact timing of the frontal passage. Behind the front temperatures will only cool slightly for Thursday, still remaining around 10 degrees above average.The next wave of low pressure will cut from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, spreading rain north and eastward ahead of it. This rain will arrive in the Triangle and surrounding areas Friday morning, perhaps just in time for the Friday morning rush. Friday will then be a rather damp but mild day. Saturday currently looks to end up being a cooler and cloudy day as high pressure to the northeast again brings an onshore flow. Models are in surprisingly good agreement that the next system will spread the next batch of rain across the area on Sunday.Have a evening!Steve Stewart