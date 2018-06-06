WEATHER

Humidity Returns

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A cold front will cross through our area today with a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Any precipitation will be most widespread to the east of the Triangle, where low-level moisture will be a little higher.

Drier air behind this front will set up a nice day on Thursday.

However, the front will become stationary near the South Carolina border and there can be a stray afternoon thunderstorm south of the Triangle.

Beyond Thursday, a strengthening Bermuda high pressure area will lead to southerly flow that will send in more humid air, marking a return to summery warmth.

Friday will be rain-free, but there can be some stray afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will come late Saturday into Sunday ahead of a cold front that will push into the area on Monday.

Some of these thunderstorms through Monday can be heavy and gusty.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEO: Lava from Kilauea completely fills bay
About a dozen trapped by Kilauea's lava: Officials
5 most hurricane-vulnerable cities
How a drone, cellphone flashlight saved man trapped by lava
More Weather
Top Stories
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
Caught on camera: Man secretly films woman in Australia bathroom
'It smelled like death:' 4 dogs found dead in 'filthy' Clayton home
WATCH: Amazon worker hides package from husband
$45M not enough? Wake school board says tough decisions coming
Man arrested in Durham linked to 25 break-ins in 5 counties
Johnston County man injured in crash involving go-kart, stolen car
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
Show More
District 2: The battle to fill a Fayetteville City Council seat
Robeson Co. attorney was speeding, crossed line in deadly crash, troopers say
'Not guilty by insanity' ruling sparks anger over 2012 Durham killings
Cumberland County budget denies schools more funds for SROs
Obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
More News