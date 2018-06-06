A cold front will cross through our area today with a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Any precipitation will be most widespread to the east of the Triangle, where low-level moisture will be a little higher.Drier air behind this front will set up a nice day on Thursday.However, the front will become stationary near the South Carolina border and there can be a stray afternoon thunderstorm south of the Triangle.Beyond Thursday, a strengthening Bermuda high pressure area will lead to southerly flow that will send in more humid air, marking a return to summery warmth.Friday will be rain-free, but there can be some stray afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains.The best chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will come late Saturday into Sunday ahead of a cold front that will push into the area on Monday.Some of these thunderstorms through Monday can be heavy and gusty.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather