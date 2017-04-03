WEATHER

Stormy Evening Ahead

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

After a very nice weekend across the Carolinas, this week will turn out wet with a couple of storm systems moving through.

The first will arrive tonight. After a rather cloudy, but still warm, day today, the system responsible for widespread severe weather across the south will push rain and a few rumbles of thunder into Central North Carolina tonight. While rain will be heavy to the west in the Appalachians, it will likely weaken substantially by the time it reaches our region. Still, according to the SPC, we are under a marginal risk for severe weather, with the slight risk creeping into Moore and Hoke Counties.


It will be quick hitting, with rain exiting off the coast by tomorrow morning. Temperatures behind this system will remain very warm tomorrow, and on Wednesday, with a return to a mix of clouds and sun.

The higher temperatures remaining will largely be due to another storm quickly developing in the Plains. That will keep warm air flowing into North Carolina. It will also give us those typical days of Partly Sunny Skies with a 30% chance of showers both days.

This next system will become very strong as it moves into the Great Lakes and will push a potent cold front across our region either on Thursday. This could be accompanied by some strong thunderstorms, then it will turn much cooler and windy for the remainder of Thursday night and Friday. Moderating temperatures and dry weather will follow over the weekend.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Surfers ride on Australian floodwaters
Hurricane-damaged towns seek protection
More Weather
Top Stories
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
Amber Alert for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl cancelled
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
Pennsylvania couple plays prank on mailman
Schiff: Trump's calling news 'fake' should set off 'alarm bells'
Ohio mother overdoses in Chuck E. Cheese bathroom
Chapel Hill prepares for national championship
Show More
Man found dead inside 'hoarder house' in Chester
Woman told to stop calling 911 found dead
Woman shot outside of Wilmington-area mall dies
2 injured in head-on crash near Lillington
HB2 compromise angers Democratic gov's allies
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl cancelled
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
Chapel Hill prepares for national championship
More Video