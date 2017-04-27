  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
A warmer, more humid, feel will be the trend today and tomorrow, then temperatures each day of the weekend will climb to near 90 degrees with higher humidity and a more July-like than April feel.

With a partly sunny sky today (after patchy fog to start), temperatures will rise into the low 80s.

A weak system will produce a spotty shower or thunderstorm late in the day and early early into the night. The SPC has the western part of the viewing area in a Marginal Risk for severe weather with the biggest threat from damaging winds.



Partly sunny skies return tomorrow with temperatures rising into the middle 80s.

A front will be deflected around high pressure (over the Atlantic) over the weekend. That high pressure will keep the chance for any rainfall across the Triangle small with temperatures topping out near 90.

A front will finally make it's way to us on Sunday night or Monday with the chance again for a few showers and storms.

Have a great Thursday!

