While no significant precipitation is likely across Central North Carolina today through tomorrow, an upper-level system will bring us periods of cloudiness both today and tomorrow. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

The clouds will break to allow sunshine at times, but will act to hold temperatures in the 70s both days.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool.

With high pressure regaining control of our local weather, the sky will see more sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will respond by climbing significantly.

Readings will reach the upper 70s Wednesday, the middle 80s Thursday and the upper 80s Friday.

As the warmth continues to build this weekend, we may have our first 90-degree readings of the year in many spots. The last time the airport officially reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit was back in early October.

Have a great week!

