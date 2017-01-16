A chilly air mass settling in from the north will hold temperatures in the 40s across much of Central North Carolina today. The sky will be overcast most of the time, but there will just be some occasional drizzle today and tonight.A much warmer air mass will return to our region tomorrow. That will boost temperatures up into the 60s in the afternoon with dry weather, and even some peeks of sunshine. The warmth will last through Wednesday, but will be accompanied by showers on Wednesday as a cold front approaches.A weak cool front will pass later on Wednesday, followed by some drying on Thursday, giving us our sunniest day of the workweek.The temperature will still exceed 60 in most places on Thursday afternoon as the cooling behind the front will be minimal.Rather unsettled weather is likely on Friday into the weekend as temperatures remain above average for January.Have a great week!Bigweather