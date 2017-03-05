High pressure will remain in control across the region today with plenty of sunshine, but another chilly afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.We are in store for a big warm up again early next week as high pressure delivering the current cold air moves away and a southerly flow sets up ahead of a cold front. With a mixture of clouds and sunshine, temperatures will make a run into the mid-60s on Monday, then readings will reach the 70s on Tuesday, though the approaching front could send a few showers into the Triangle during the afternoon.The front will cross the area on Tuesday night with a few showers.Dry weather and seasonable temperatures are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. The dry stretch of weather will more than likely extend into Friday as well.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart