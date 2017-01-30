It has been a warm January overall in Central North Carolina, but the coldest air mass in almost three weeks will be with us today.Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will stay in the 40s in most spots this afternoon.Tonight will be a cold, dry night with low temperatures in the 20s, then warmer air will return to our region tomorrow and linger into Wednesday. Readings will recover to 60 both afternoons.A cold front will pass through on Thursday and stall to the south on Friday. A disturbance will move along this front allowing for a few showers on Friday and Saturday. Colder air will filter into the region again for the end of the week into the weekend.Have a great last Monday in January.Bigweather