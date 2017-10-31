WEATHER

Trick or Treating Looks Great!

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The current weather pattern brings Central North Carolina a mostly dry and westerly flow of air the next couple of days.

High pressure will expand eastward into the Carolinas today. The high will become centered over Maine tomorrow, but ridge back southwest into the Carolinas before breaking down over the Carolinas during tomorrow afternoon as a weak upper-level trough approaches from the southwest.

This pattern will favor very dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere and some increase in moisture over the middle and upper levels. That means more clouds tomorrow, and those clouds will linger through Thursday. The support for thicker clouds and showers stays west of the Appalachians. As a result, dry weather continues across Central North Carolina for tomorrow and Thursday.

An upper-level high over the Caribbean then moves westward and becomes stronger over Mexico during Thursday and Friday. This upper-level high will expand to the north and northeast forcing the main polar jet pattern to move northward away from the Carolinas. This leads to progressively warmer weather for the latter half of this week and into the weekend.

Long-range information suggests daytime high temperatures will average about 5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal on Wednesday, and readings will average 10-15 degrees above normal Friday and through the weekend and into early next week. This pattern looks dry for most of the region as most of the upper-level support for precipitation stays to the west and north of the Appalachians.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
More Weather
Top Stories
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
Third worker dies from injuries in Pasquotank Prison attack
Parents, avoid the Halloween headaches - plan ahead
Drug-laced candy could be in your child's Halloween bag
Switched at birth! Raleigh man reunites with biological sister
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
'Terrifying:' Eyewitness describes Glenwood South shooting
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
Show More
Charities spending to get rid of your unusable donations
Man accused of peeping in NC State student's window
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
More News
Top Video
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
Third worker dies from injuries in Pasquotank Prison attack
Drug-laced candy could be in your child's Halloween bag
More Video