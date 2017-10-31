The current weather pattern brings Central North Carolina a mostly dry and westerly flow of air the next couple of days.High pressure will expand eastward into the Carolinas today. The high will become centered over Maine tomorrow, but ridge back southwest into the Carolinas before breaking down over the Carolinas during tomorrow afternoon as a weak upper-level trough approaches from the southwest.This pattern will favor very dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere and some increase in moisture over the middle and upper levels. That means more clouds tomorrow, and those clouds will linger through Thursday. The support for thicker clouds and showers stays west of the Appalachians. As a result, dry weather continues across Central North Carolina for tomorrow and Thursday.An upper-level high over the Caribbean then moves westward and becomes stronger over Mexico during Thursday and Friday. This upper-level high will expand to the north and northeast forcing the main polar jet pattern to move northward away from the Carolinas. This leads to progressively warmer weather for the latter half of this week and into the weekend.Long-range information suggests daytime high temperatures will average about 5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal on Wednesday, and readings will average 10-15 degrees above normal Friday and through the weekend and into early next week. This pattern looks dry for most of the region as most of the upper-level support for precipitation stays to the west and north of the Appalachians.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather