WEATHER

90s Return Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The nice, dry air we've been enjoying is slowly but surely becoming stale. By that I mean it is just gradually becoming more humid over time. This process will continue and it will be moderately humid today and just plain humid again tomorrow through Friday.

Though the humidity increases, we don't have any rain in the forecast today through the daylight hours tomorrow. It will be rather hot. High temperatures today will be around 90, then they go higher tomorrow.

Saturday brings the first real chance for a thunderstorm or two.

An upper-level trough will move through the Ohio Valley Friday, but the energy will still be too far removed west to really help get any thunderstorms to fire in the Triangle.

As the upper-level trough moves east, it helps to bring a cold front into the region. That brings a good chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms, and potentially a heavy thunderstorm. That front then may stall and bring the chance for additional showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Have a great hump day!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Emily's new track is good news for NC coast
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Man and dog escape from flash flood
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
More Weather
Top Stories
Defiant dirt bikers illegally cruise Triangle streets
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Raleigh police investigating 2 separate deadly shootings
NC meat producer recalls 4,900 pounds of ground beef
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
Roanoke Rapids police respond to serious stabbing
Family demands answers after child dies in foster care
Cary mom desperate to find her son in custody in Japan
Show More
Raleigh woman held in Honduras allowed trip to hospital
Senate confirms Wray as FBI director, replacing Comey.
Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom
"We're the smart drunk uncle:" Local web show trending
Outer Banks power restoration timetable now at 4 to 6 days
More News
Top Video
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
Defiant dirt bikers illegally cruise Triangle streets
Fayetteville comes together on National Night Out
More Video