The nice, dry air we've been enjoying is slowly but surely becoming stale. By that I mean it is just gradually becoming more humid over time. This process will continue and it will be moderately humid today and just plain humid again tomorrow through Friday.Though the humidity increases, we don't have any rain in the forecast today through the daylight hours tomorrow. It will be rather hot. High temperatures today will be around 90, then they go higher tomorrow.Saturday brings the first real chance for a thunderstorm or two.An upper-level trough will move through the Ohio Valley Friday, but the energy will still be too far removed west to really help get any thunderstorms to fire in the Triangle.As the upper-level trough moves east, it helps to bring a cold front into the region. That brings a good chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms, and potentially a heavy thunderstorm. That front then may stall and bring the chance for additional showers and thunderstorms Sunday.Have a great hump day!Bigweather