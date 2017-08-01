What a nice treat we've been having from the usual heat and humidity that summer brings us here in North Carolina!Today will be a mostly sunny day. The afternoon will be warm with temps in the upper 80s/low 90s, but the humidity will be on the low side, making it more tolerable.It will stay rain-free and we'll see more clouds tomorrow. The air mass will begin to moisten up, but it will not be what most people would call humid.On Thursday and Friday, that too will change and it will feel more humid.Thursday will be partly sunny with no rain.On Friday, and continuing into the weekend, a couple of upper-level features will move in from the northwest. The first will be a weak one, but it could cause a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots during the afternoon. A strong disturbance this weekend will be accompanied by another cold front bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather