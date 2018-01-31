Clear and chilly weather will continue today with high pressure over the region. This high will slowly work eastward as the lower-level winds turn more southerly by days end. The southerly flow will keep temperatures marginally warmer tonight. Sunshine will mix with more clouds tomorrow.A cold front will move through North Carolina tomorrow night into Friday morning causing rain. The upper-level system supporting this cold front will move through by midday Friday. Once this moves through, upper-level winds will turn more out of the northwest and this will usher in much drier air. This should lead to a clearing sky Friday afternoon.High pressure moving into the north-central United States Friday morning will move east and help bring dry, cold weather across Central North Carolina during Friday afternoon through Saturday.This high pressure area will move off to the east Saturday night and a more southerly flow of moist air will once again set up across Central North Carolina by Sunday. This will lead to increasing clouds Saturday night.A weak storm system will move up a cold front from the south, and the whole system will bring Central North Carolina precipitation Sunday, Sunday night and Monday.The precipitation will linger into Monday morning as an area of low pressure develops along the front. If cold air comes in quick enough, the rain might end mixed with wet snow Monday morning.Dry, colder air will bring quiet weather Monday afternoon through Tuesday of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather