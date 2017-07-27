Warmer today, severe storms possible Friday

From @NWSSPC, entire state of NC under a slight risk for Friday w/ biggest threats=high winds & hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/GWdpCbMxqI — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 27, 2017

Typical warm and humid conditions are back across the region today, with sunshine and patchy clouds.A cold front will make progress to the south and east over the next couple of days. The approach of that front, along with the warm and humid air mass in place, will help spawn showers and thunderstorms Friday. The majority of those will come in the afternoon and Friday night, and there is potential for severe weather. The SPC has the entire state of NC in a slight risk for severe weather.Timing is everything, and this is the case with when the front moves south and east of our area on Saturday. It will be a close call, especially in the morning, but the majority of the precipitation moves east and south of Raleigh for most of the day. The farther south and east one is the better chance there is of a lingering shower or thundershower in the morning.While still humid to begin the day, lower humidity will start to arrive Saturday afternoon.This leads to much more comfortable weather to end the weekend with Sunday featuring more sunshine, low humidity for the time of year, and comfortable warm air.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather