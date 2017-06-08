An upper-level feature will continue to bring cooler-than-normal air North Carolina. A sprinkle can't be ruled out this morning, but any steady rain with a storm offshore this morning will stay to the east of I-95.As the storm pulls away to the north and east, some sunshine and dry weather will prevail this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. This may be the last time we see the 70s until September.A flow of dry air into the region will allow tonight to turn out clear and comfortably cool with lows in the 50s.A northwest flow aloft in place tomorrow will keep the dry air and place with enough sunshine to send temperatures some 10 degrees highs into the low 80s.An upper-level high pressure area currently over the Rockies will move eastward. This will lead to a dry and much warmer weather pattern, especially for Sunday and through the first part of next week.Look for upper 80s on Saturday, low 90s on Sunday and middle 90s on Monday.Long-range computer forecasts are showing the high pressure area holding on, and the weather will remain dry and hot through Wednesday.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather