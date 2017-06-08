WEATHER

Cool Night Ahead

What a day! Highs today were only in the upper 60s and low 70s, 10-15 degrees below normal for June. A northeast flow and some clouds kept temperatures well below average today, and tonight is going to be another cool one. With just a few clouds, temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the low and mid 50s. Enjoy!

A warming trend will take hold tomorrow with temperatures rising into the low and mid 80s. But the humidity will stay low, so it'll be a nice day to kick off the weekend.

After tomorrow, the heat builds into the region.

An upper level high pressure area currently over the Rockies will move eastward and during the weekend this upper level high pressure will become well established over the east and southeast U.S. This will lead to a dry and much warmer weather pattern, especially for Sunday and through the first part of next week. Look for upper 80s on Saturday, low 90s on Sunday and middle 90s on Monday. The chance for showers and storms will remain very low until the middle or end of next week.

Have a great evening!

Chris

