The chilly air mass that invaded Central North Carolina over the weekend will depart today.

Aided by a southwesterly breeze and partial sunshine, temperatures will recover back up into the 60s this afternoon. Some clouds will be in the sky in advance of an approaching cool front.

That front will bring us mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow, and a continued warming trend before it reaches us.

Tonight's low temperatures will be just slightly below 50 and tomorrow's highs will be mostly into the 70s.

The front will move through our region tomorrow night with some rain. Severe weather will stay away with front. Then, clearing will follow on Wednesday with only slight cooling of our highs into the 60s.

High pressure will provide nice weather on Thursday and Friday with sunshine and afternoon readings near 70 degrees.

Another round of showers will reach us during the weekend, at this point late Saturday into Sunday. The St. Pat's parade should be able to squeeze in between the raindrops.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

