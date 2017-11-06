The day will start out with low clouds and fog across the region which will limit the heating potential, albeit, temperatures will still be comfortable. We will see highs into the mid 70s this afternoon.A frontal system will settle southward across our region tonight and then linger not far to our south tomorrow into Wednesday.As noticeably cooler air moves in behind the front, there will be a bit of rain at times tomorrow, Wednesday, and on into Thursday.High temperatures will be generally around 60 tomorrow, and then into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.High pressure will bring us clearing skies Friday into Saturday, and the air will remain cool as we have more typical November temperatures.Have a great week!Bigweatherimg SRC="http://dig.abclocal.go.com/wtvd/WSI_Weather_maps/7dayMAX.jpg" ALIGN=""