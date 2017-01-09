After one our coldest nights in years, sunshine today will boost afternoon temperaturesup to the melting point. We will go above freezing in the Sandhills.Tonight will be cold again, but not as cold as last night as readings bottom out in mid to upper teens.High pressure will slowly work eastward early this week, leading to a big warmup through the week.Readings go back above normal Wednesday. We'll see middle 40s tomorrow afternoon and upper 50s on Wednesday.On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s, maybe 70 or higher in some spots on Friday.All fronts will be held to the north and west by a big building ridge aloft over Georgia and the western Atlantic. That will keep us free of any precipitation through the end of the week.Finally, over the weekend, a frontal system will dive southward with some rain and cooler air.Have a great Monday and stay warm!Bigweather