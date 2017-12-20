WEATHER

Beautiful First Day Of Winter

A dreary, wet Wednesday as widespread rain moved across the state. It was a dismal day, but we needed the rain. RDU picked up about a half an inch, with nearly an inch in Fayetteville. The widespread rain has moved out, but scattered showers will hang around through the evening, with some clearing towards morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s to near 40.

Winter officially arrives at 11:28am tomorrow, and it'll be a beautiful day to welcome the change in seasons. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Another warm up is on the way for the start of the weekend, and by Saturday temperatures will be flirting with 70 again! But it won't last long. Another cold front is on the way and will spread scattered showers into the region later Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the 50s for highs. The cold front should move offshore during the day Christmas, and high pressure will build into the region. Right now, Christmas Day looks to be party sunny with highs in the mid 40s, which is a few degrees below normal. The last four Christmases have been very mild, so this will be a refreshing change for those who like a chilly holiday.

Have a great evening!
Chris
