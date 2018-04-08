WEATHER

More Rain Monday

Dry and chilly for tonight, but not quite as cold as last night. Skies will start clear tonight, but clouds will increase late as a disturbance approaches from the west. Cloudy with some spotty showers around the Triangle tomorrow as this disturbance passes by. The best chance for a shower or two will be south and east of the Triangle.
High temperatures will remain nearly 20 degrees below normal.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy. By the middle of the week, high pressure will have influence on the weather across the region. This will lead to some sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will shift to the east by the end of the week leading to afternoon temperatures near 80 by Friday.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
