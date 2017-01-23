After last night's stormy weather, today will feature a calmer atmosphere across Central North Carolina.Clouds will linger, along with some breaks of sunshine at times. A few showers will be around as well, but without the heavy downpours that moved through last night. And temperatures this afternoon will rise to near or a bit above 60 in most locations.Clearing will follow tonight and then we will enjoy sunny weather for the most part tomorrow and on Wednesday. Afternoon readings will again go into the 60s. Some spots may reach 70 on Wednesday as we enjoy the warmest day of this week ahead of the next cold front.That front will pass on Thursday with a brief shower or two, and will introduce a much colder air mass for Friday, and the weekend. Generally dry conditions will accompany the cold air later this week.Have a great Monday and stay dry!Bigweather