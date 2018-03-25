WEATHER

Cool on Monday

A cool, Canadian origin high pressure area will bring us dry and continued chilly weather from tonight through Tuesday with at least partial sunshine each day. Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s with nighttime lows near freezing.

A noticeable warming trend will begin here on Wednesday and should take temperatures into the 70s on Thursday. Moisture will increase during this time as well and there will be quite a bit of cloudiness, with showers and thunderstorms possible by late Thursday or Friday.

This moisture will exit by the weekend allowing for dry conditions to return.

Brittany Bell
