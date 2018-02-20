WEATHER

Record Heat Returns

We're keeping a close eye on a frontal boundary nearby today. The path of this front will have a major impact on just how warm it gets across the viewing area.

Assuming the front clears the Triangle by the afternoon, temperatures should be able to rise into the 70s with some sunshine.

However, if the boundary lingers longer than expected, our temperatures can hold in the middle 60s with more in the way of clouds. Either way, expect a fair amount of low clouds and fog to at least start the day. Some of this fog can be dense and result in poor visibility. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for part of the area.



With an upper-level high pressure area centered to our east, warmth will dominate on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and well above-normal temperatures helping it to feel more like May rather than February! In fact, we will break a record on Wednesday.

A cold front well to our west will begin to approach on Thursday night, but we will eek out one more warm day on Thursday afternoon with increasing clouds. The front will then cross through with a spotty shower Thursday night.

Even in the wake of this front, conditions will remain on the warm side of average on Friday with highs in the 60s.

This cool front will then edge back to the north as a warm front Friday night and early Saturday, setting the stage for another period of unseasonably warm conditions for the last weekend of February.

Have a great Tuesday!

