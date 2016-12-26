The storm system and its associated trailing cold front that brought blizzard conditions to the Dakotas and severe weather to the Plains on Christmas Day is slowly pushing eastward toward the Triangle. Ahead of this front, a moist, southeasterly flow off the Atlantic Ocean will allow clouds to hang tough today and tonight. There may even be some spotty drizzle in spots this afternoon. However, temperatures are still expected to creep upwards to above-average levels by day's end, compliments of very warm air aloft. Clouds will persist tonight, but overnight lows are expected to remain about 20 degrees above seasonal averages. Winds will switch around to the south and southwest overnight and bring in even milder air for Tuesday.On Tuesday, the cold front will push through the mid-Atlantic states and come within close proximity to the Triangle. However, the front will be weakening as it crosses the area, so any precipitation that is still associated with it is expected to be light. Winds will turn around to the south and southwest tonight and continue to transport even warmer air northward from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday. A few sprinkles and light showers are likely during the early evening hours as the front pushes through the region. The air mass moving in behind the front is not expected to bring any meaningful cold weather. In fact, temperatures will still climb to above-average levels on Wednesday.After remaining dry and mild on Wednesday, some rain may move in for Thursday as a stronger cold front crosses the region. This will usher in much cooler air for the end of 2016. However, this cool shot will be short-lived and not all that impressive. Temperatures on Friday will only top out a few degrees shy of seasonal averages. By Saturday, temperatures will rebound to levels slightly above normal. Another potential storm system may bring another round of rain to the Triangle by Saturday night or Sunday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart