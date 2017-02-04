Flow around high pressure to our north today allowed for a northerly flow across the region with temperatures below normal for early February. Another cold night is in store for the Triangle tonight as the area of high pressure allows for calm winds and a mainly clear sky. Tomorrow will turn milder as the high shifts to the east and the flow turns from the south. Dry weather will continue through Monday afternoon, then we turn our attention to a storm system that will be developing in the Central Plains. Monday will be another mild afternoon, but we will see some increasing high clouds overspreading the area. There can be some showers especially west of the Triangle Monday night as the warm front from the low across the Plains lifts northward of the region.On Tuesday the temperature will be off to the races as afternoon highs will push to near 70(RDU record is 76 from 1904) across the region. Temperatures more typical of middle April than early February. It will remain mild Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front will approach the region on Wednesday. Ahead of the front we will see occasional rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The front will pass through the region on Wednesday afternoon, allowing colder air to filter into the region Wednesday night. It will turn cooler Thursday, but just slightly below normal. Temperatures for Friday will remain slightly below average, with some milder air working back into the region for nextweekend.Have a great evening,Steve Stewart