Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire

One of the little deer was disoriented after being rescued, the U.S. Forest Service - Prescott National Forest wrote on Facebook. The pair was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center. They're being cared for until they're old enough to return to the wild.
A pair of fawns was discovered in the midst of the Goodwin Fire in Arizona, and firefighters brought them to safety.
