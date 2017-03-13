WEATHER

Watch this moose run down the slopes in Colorado

Run moose run! (cherbearox/Instagram)

This moose channeled its inner Forrest Gump and decided to go for a little run.

Instagram user @cherbearox shared hilarious footage of a moose running down the slopes at a ski resort in Breckenridge, Colo. The video has been viewed over 11,000 times.

"I just was too scared to slow down while clipped in my board! I wasn't sure if he was chasing me haha so once I went left and he went straight I slowed down and stopped," the Instagram user wrote.
