WEATHER

Boise workers move massive century-old sequoia tree to new location

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-story-tall sequoia was moved in Boise, Idaho over the weekend. (Twitter/Anita Kissée via Storyful)

A 10-story-tall tree was moved about a quarter of a mile in Boise, Idaho over the weekend.

The tree was originally planted from a seed sent by naturalist John Muir in 1912. St. Luke's Health System paid $300,000 to move the sequoia to Fort Boise Park to make room for an expansion.

Experts told ABC affiliate KIVI that if the transplant was successful, the tree could be around for another 400 years.

Onlookers who came to watch the move were impressed.

"I am amazed: That's the biggest tree I've ever seen ever picked up and transplanted," Boise resident Christian Schaffeld told AP. "It's a service to the City of Trees that kind of epitomizes Boise."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernaturebuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
WEATHER
Nice weather to start the week!
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Total solar eclipse to sweep US for 1st time in 99 years
Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
More Weather
Top Stories
Durham school resource officer charged with sex crimes
Man waives arraignment in attempted machete murder case
Governor Cooper will veto $23 billion budget agreement
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Man arrested in fatal shooting that started as argument
Home invasion suspect shot, killed by neighbor
Man arrested in Fayetteville rape case
Show More
Driver crashes in Apex, leaves over 100 without power
Facebook celebrates Harry Potter with Easter egg
Man on family vacation robbed and shot
Fayetteville police arrest 3 suspects following break-in
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in fatal shooting that started as argument
Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area
NC NAACP president postpones resignation until October
Police: Former Cary officer tries to strangle woman
More Video