Marginal Risk for Severe weather today for #NC. Biggest threats=Damaging Winds or Hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/sjGES2YzIa — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 5, 2017

The humid air mass that arrived across Central North Carolina yesterday will linger today.As a cold front approaches from the northwest, there will be cloudy periods and some showers and heavy thunderstorms will develop, especially in the afternoon.Watch for localized hail and damaging winds. The SPC has almost the entire state of North Carolina in a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather this afternoon/evening.This afternoon's temperature will peak in the 80s when it is not raining.Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms will linger in the region this evening, then the weather will quiet down later tonight.In the wake of the frontal passage, a less humid air mass will move in tomorrow and linger for the rest of the workweek. We expect dry weather with some sunshine each day from Wednesday through Friday.Daytime temperatures will be pleasant each day and nighttime lows will be in the 50s for at least a couple of nights.Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure moves in and brings a warm air mass back to the area. As a result, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid- to upper 80s.Have a great Monday and don't forget the umbrella!Bigweather