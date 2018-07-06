WEATHER

Cooler This Weekend

A very rich, moist air mass over the area and a cold front moving south into the area tonight and then through the area tomorrow brings a round of showers and thunderstorms through Friday night. Some of the rain is likely to be heavy and could cause local flash flooding especially in areas that do not drain well.

With the front south of the area much of tomorrow the air mass will not be as unstable. But clouds and a few showers are likely to linger and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will take a tumble for tomorrow and not rise out of the 70s for highs.

Drying continues to push south and noticeably lower humidity wins out by later Saturday night and Sunday and the sky turns out sunny on Sunday. Sunday will be a stellar day with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels.

Dry air should hold early next week with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell

