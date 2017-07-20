WEATHER

Waterspout makes landfall as tornado, causing minor damage

Photo taken in Surf City (Eyewitness photo courtesy of Kelly Mundy)

SURF CITY, North Carolina --
A waterspout briefly came ashore as a tornado, causing minor damage to houses before dissipating.


The StarNews of Wilmington reports the National Weather Service confirmed the waterspout made landfall around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday as an EF0 tornado with winds up to 70 mph.

The NWS report says the winds tossed patio furniture and caused minor damage to wooden patio fencing, before causing minor roof damage to at least three houses.

The maximum width of the tornado's path was 25 yards, and it made landfall for less than .15 miles.
