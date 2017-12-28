WEATHER

Ways to save on your heating bill

Here are tips from AccuWeather to help you save on your energy costs this season. (AccuWeather)

As temperatures drop during winter, heating bills can rise. Here are tips from AccuWeather to help you save on your energy costs this season.

  • Setting ceiling fans to a clockwise rotation on a low setting can help push warm air down, creating better airflow.
  • Swapping out old light bulbs for LED lights can help reduce your bill. LED light bulbs use at least 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs and last 25 times longer.
  • Adding moisture indoors with a humidifier allows air to retain heat longer.
  • Turning down your thermostat and piling on the blankets while sleeping is a good way to reduce heating costs. Lowering your thermostat by 10 degrees while sleeping can lower your bill by 15 percent.
  • Closing curtains and blinds can help insulate windows.
