Be careful on your way to work or school this morning. It dropped below freezing last night. Refreezing of melt water will lead to slick spots around the region as a result.

We see tranquil weather today, but it will remain chilly as the storm to the north funnels Canadian air southward.

We stay quiet tonight and rather cold with another freeze across the area.

A weak, and moisture-starved, disturbance will move through the region tomorrow. That leads to a mix of clouds and sun and it will remain rather chilly. We can't completely rule out a pop-up shower or even a flurry, but the air mass in place will be too dry for anything more than that. A gusty breeze will develop during the day as well, making it feel even colder.

Through the rest of the workweek, temperatures will moderate back to more typical readings for mid-March.

Thursday looks to be mainly sunny, but a front approaching from the north Friday will produce a few clouds.

A strong upper-level system will bring increasing cloudiness on Friday and lots of clouds and some unsettled weather for the weekend. However, the timing of our next chance for rain is in question as is the amount of rain that we might see.

Our most reliable guidance indicates we see a little rain Saturday afternoon and night, then some improvements on Sunday. At least it will be more comfortable with highs in the seasonable 60s both days.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

