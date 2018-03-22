Drier air will return to the area today as high pressure builds in from the west.An upper disturbance swinging through will produce some clouds that will mix with sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 50s.Skies will turn clear tonight and with calm winds, temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees leading to a freeze developing overnight. Any sensitive plants and vegetation will need to be protected.With high pressure centered overhead Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, but it will remain on the cool side.Meanwhile, an area of low pressure that will develop over the Plains will push east and lead to the return of clouds Saturday with some rain in parts of the area late in the day.Rain will continue Saturday night, but there can be some freezing rain or even some wet snow that mixes in late at night north and west of the Triangle. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s.A bit of rain will linger into the start of Sunday before drier air makes a return later in the day and into Monday. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 40s and low 50s.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather