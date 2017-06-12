The heat wave will continue today with high pressure firmly in control.With lots of sunshine, afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s.Nothing more than a few clouds tonight, then tomorrow will feature a similar setup with more sunshine, a few clouds, and hot air.The combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel like the middle of summer.The high pressure begins to weaken Wednesday as a cold front nears from the north. This, along with plenty of heat and moisture in place, might lead to some hit-and-miss thunderstorms.A slow eastward progressing upper-level system moves east during the latter part of the week.This leads to an increased chance for hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.Have a great week and stay cool!Bigweather