The heat wave will continue today with high pressure firmly in control.
With lots of sunshine, afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s.
Nothing more than a few clouds tonight, then tomorrow will feature a similar setup with more sunshine, a few clouds, and hot air.
The combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel like the middle of summer.
The high pressure begins to weaken Wednesday as a cold front nears from the north. This, along with plenty of heat and moisture in place, might lead to some hit-and-miss thunderstorms.
A slow eastward progressing upper-level system moves east during the latter part of the week.
This leads to an increased chance for hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Have a great week and stay cool!
Bigweather
