Weather Looks Great For The Raleigh Christmas Parade

Weather looks great for the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh! Here's your hour-by-hour forecast

The ABC11/LeithCars.Com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh is just around the corner!

There is no better way to kick off the holiday season than with thousands of your closest friends in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast to help you form your perfect parade plan!

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the high pressure system that is bringing cooler air Friday will move east of the region overnight and then Saturday lower-level winds will turn, helping usher in a warmer flow of air and putting readings back into the 60s by the afternoon with a partly sunny sky.



It will be great weather for the parade! Hope we see you there!

(Can't make it out on Saturday? No worries, you can watch the parade live on ABC11 and ABC11.com from 10 a.m. to noon.)

Everything you need to know about the Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh can be found at http://abc11.com/raleighchristmasparade/

