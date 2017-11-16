We had a bit of a warm up today with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. But tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs mostly in the 50s, but we'll have a lot of sun too. The dry weather should last into Saturday. That's great news for the ABC11 leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh! Temperatures at the start of the parade will be in the 40s, but warm quickly to near 60 by the time the parade is over.A cold front approaching the region will bring some clouds Saturday, but any rain will hold off until late in the evening and overnight. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Behind the front, it'll turn cooler with highs mainly in the 50s on Sunday. Any rain we get Saturday night will end by early Sunday, and Sunday will be a sunny day.Dry and chilly weather will be the rule early next week, and right now Thanksgiving looks dry with highs only in the 50s.Have a great evening!Chris