We're in for a chilly evening. Temperatures will drop to the 40s with morning lows dipping down to the upper 30s in some spots. Patchy fog could also be an issue as you head to work early Tuesday.Northeast flow around high pressure will lead to another cool afternoon Tuesday. A weak disturbance will also move across the state and that will develop some clouds, but things will stay dry.Dry weather continues Wednesday thanks to high pressure nearby. Highs Wednesday will start to get closer to average reaching the low 60s.Afternoon temperatures Thursday will be seasonable warming to the low to mid 60s. A weak cold front will also move through the state Thursday, but it will be moisture starved so we're not expecting any rain. That front will drop high temperatures to the upper 50s on Friday.A stronger cold front will develop a round of rain on Saturday. Right now there's still some uncertainty regarding the exact timing of the rain, but most models are trending for that rain to move in during the afternoon. Lets hope that trend continues so things will stay dry for the Parade! Highs on Saturday will be mild reaching the low to mid 60s.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell