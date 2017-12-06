WEATHER

Wet and colder Wednesday! Then it gets really chilly!

As a cold front continues to slowly push south and east early in the morning, rain will end across the area, but clouds will linger and temperatures will be much lower than recent days. Temperatures will end up in the lower 50s this afternoon.

An active and cold weather pattern the rest of the work week could be topped off with a wintry mix, and even some snowflakes, Friday night.

Before that though, there will be a batch of rain in parts of the area this evening before rain gets pushed away to the south and east later tonight and tomorrow.



Temperatures will stay around 50 tomorrow with occasional sunshine.

The next wave of low pressure will push moisture back toward the Triangle starting later tomorrow night through the day on Friday.

Rain will be mixed with some non-accumulating snow and sleet. The moisture will linger as it turns colder Friday night and we could wake up Saturday morning with snow on the ground.see some more snowflakes fly.

Saturday itself will be a dry day with temps in the 40s, quickly melting off any snow on grassy areas.

High pressure will build into the region to keep it dry and cold Sunday. Highs both days of the weekend will only be in the 40s.

We stay below average into next week.

Have a great Hump Day!

