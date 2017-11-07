Upper-level high pressure is starting to weaken and this will allow the Polar jet stream to sink gradually southward during the next few days. This will lead to lower temperatures and to an increased chance for wet weather.A cold front will stall near the North Carolina/South Carolina border today. An area of low pressure forming on the front over Arkansas will move eastward and bring an rainfall to Central North Carolina today and tonight.Additional weak features moving along the front will maintain a moist pattern for tomorrow and tomorrow night. This will lead to some off-and-on rain and drizzle.The upper-level system will finally move through the region Thursday morning. Once this happens, upper-level winds will turn more out of the west then northwest and this will help usher in a drier flow of air. This will breakup the clouds and the sky cover will go from overcast in the morning to partly sunny during Thursday afternoon.A very large high pressure area moving into the northern Plains on Thursday will move eastward and help bring a northerly flow of dry, colder air. This brings the coldest weather of the fall season.Despite a sunny sky, readings on Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s, roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than normal. We are expecting a widespread freeze Friday night. This will be the first widespread freeze of the fall season and will put an end to the growing season for most sensitive fall crops.That high will move off the Northeast coast of the United States Saturday night and Sunday, and the lower-level wind flow will turn more out of the east and south. This will lead to increasing cloudiness on Sunday.A cold front will move through during the day Sunday and brings a bit of rain late in the day and Sunday night.Long-range model output differs on the movement of the upper-level system supporting the wet weather late Sunday and Sunday night. If this system is slow to move east and away, the wet weather could linger into Monday of next week.Have a great Tuesday and take the umbrella with you today.Bigweatherimg SRC="http://dig.abclocal.go.com/wtvd/WSI_Weather_maps/7dayMAX.jpg" ALIGN=""