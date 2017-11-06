WEATHER

If you like temperatures near 80 degrees enjoy today because big changes are on the way.

A cold front will start to push into the state tonight, and that could squeeze out a few sprinkles. Most of the rain though will start to fall Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the Triangle due to that slow moving front. Spots in the triangle will have highs in the upper 50s and low 60s while the Sandhills will have highs near the 70 degrees.

The cold front will stall out across the state Wednesday bringing more rain. Highs will also be significantly cooler dropping to the low to mid 50s.

Rain will stick around through early Thursday morning, but that moisture will start to clear out during the afternoon. Highs Thursday will still be on the cool side reaching the mid to upper 50s.

That front finally pushes out of here by the end of the work week so Friday will feature dry weather and more sunshine.

Chilly morning temperatures will make their way into central North Carolina early Saturday and Sunday. Get ready for lows dropping to near freezing in some sports Saturday morning.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
