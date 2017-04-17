WEATHER

Rain chances this evening

Rain and storms will continue to move across North Carolina this evening. We don't have anything severe to worry about, but don't be surprised if you hear any rumbles of thunder. Temperatures tonight will stay mild only dropping into the 60s and the 70s.

Cooler weather arrives Tuesday, but that cool down will be brief. We'll be on the backside of the cold front so highs will struggle to reach the 70s. We'll also see more cloud cover with a few isolated showers.

Looking ahead rain chances go up again Wednesday thanks to that same cold front lifting north as a warm front. Rain chances go down briefly Thursday. By this weekend another storm system will approach and that will bring us a round of potentially heavy rainfall Sunday.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
weather
