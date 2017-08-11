Wet at times this weekend

Dew points are back up, unfortunately. A south-southeasterly flow brought the humidity and some clouds into the Triangle overnight while keeping it quite warm across the area. Some showers and storms will be around today.A front approaches tomorrow giving us more showers and storms, but the latest data shows the front pushing through Sunday so we might end up with lower humidity and drier Sunday afternoon, at least in the Triangle. We have to wait until the middle and end of the week to dislodge the moisture.Two features worth noting this morning. The first is about 220 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands which is currently moving through a pocket of dry air and some wind shear. This will inhibit growth over the next 24-36 hours, however, after the feature moves through it will enter a more favorable atmosphere. There is potential for this feature to organize and develop over the weekend.A weak area of low pressure located just east of Florida is bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Bahamas and south Florida. This feature is producing a counter clockwise cloud pattern typical of a developing feature. This evolving surface feature is projected to move northward toward the Carolina coast during the next day or two. There is a small window of opportunity for tropical development during the next 36-48 hours. After that the system will encounter strong vertical wind shear.Have a great day!Steve Stewart