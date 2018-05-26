A few showers and thunderstorms around early this evening; otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions tonight and it will remain humid.Tomorrow may offer a bit more sunshine, and could be largely dry before more moisture gets drawn towards the area from the south tomorrow night. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.Memorial Day will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the region.However, it will not be a total washout, since there will be breaks in the rain across the Triangle. It won't be quite as warm in the afternoon, but still rather humid with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to Monday with showers and thunderstorms around the region. Thunderstorms could produce some locally, heavy downpours Monday through Wednesday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell