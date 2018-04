Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow

A slow-moving storm system will bring a soaking rain to Central North Carolina beginning late today and continuing into tomorrow.The cloud cover today through tomorrow will hold down temperatures a bit compared to what they were over the weekend. Total rainfall by tomorrow night will reach 1 to 2 inches in most spots with isolated heavier amounts where drenching thunderstorms develop. They could see over 4" in the mountains. Here's the latest from the WPC Slight drying will follow on Wednesday, but there will still be quite a bit of cloudiness along with a passing shower or two.Partial sunshine is likely on Thursday and Friday with comfortable daytime temperatures and cool nights. A stray shower still could fire on Thursday, but we dry out Friday and into the weekend..Another frontal passage on Saturday may trigger a shower or thunderstorm late day, followed by sunny, nice weather on Sunday.Have a great week!Bigweather