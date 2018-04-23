WEATHER

Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow

A slow-moving storm system will bring a soaking rain to Central North Carolina beginning late today and continuing into tomorrow.

The cloud cover today through tomorrow will hold down temperatures a bit compared to what they were over the weekend. Total rainfall by tomorrow night will reach 1 to 2 inches in most spots with isolated heavier amounts where drenching thunderstorms develop. They could see over 4" in the mountains. Here's the latest from the WPC:


Slight drying will follow on Wednesday, but there will still be quite a bit of cloudiness along with a passing shower or two.

Partial sunshine is likely on Thursday and Friday with comfortable daytime temperatures and cool nights. A stray shower still could fire on Thursday, but we dry out Friday and into the weekend..

Another frontal passage on Saturday may trigger a shower or thunderstorm late day, followed by sunny, nice weather on Sunday.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
ABC11 is in Greensboro as residents rally after tornado
How to help Greensboro tornado victims
NC one of 10 states where FEMA will embed with state authorities
More weather
WEATHER
WEATHER: System to bring soaking rain to the Triangle today
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Canada police: Van hits at least 8 people in Toronto
Waffle House shooting suspect taken into custody
Alumni voicing disappointment with NCCU's new logo
PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
School safety, student mental health discussed at the House Select Committee
Show More
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs HS after possible threat
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
More News