WEATHER

Sct'd Showers... Again...

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Plenty of tropical moisture will linger around the region in the coming days as the remains of Alberto continues to move toward the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes today into tonight. If your travels are supposed to take you to Asheville today, pack your patience...


Through at least Thursday, you may see a shower or thunderstorm anytime day or night. The most widespread showers and thunderstorms will come with the heating of the day and into the evening.

With so much moisture in the air, any shower and thunderstorm can drop heavy rain and produce poor drainage flooding.

It's been a pretty wet May for us with rain totals already around 40 percent over average to date. The ground is saturated and will not be able to take much more in the way of additional water.

There are some subtle changes in the pattern Friday, and into the weekend.

Friday will be the first day that a shower and/or thunderstorm is mainly confined to the afternoon.

Over the weekend, a couple of upper-level troughs drop into the area from the west. The result will be more showers and thunderstorms. While it is still going to be humid, the dew points back off from our current lower 70s to the middle and upper 60s.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Triangle showers continue, flash flood threats across the state
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Rescuers seeking man still missing in Maryland flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Harnett County woman fatally shot in domestic incident, sheriff says
Baby at center of AMBER Alert in SC found dead, mother in custody
At town hall, Sanderson High students demand adult solutions to school shootings
17-year-old girl getting off school bus struck by car in Zebulon
What will become of Cary Towne Center without IKEA?
Raleigh homeowners 'not concerned' about flooding
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
Morrisville, Cary, Apex consider increasing vehicle fee on car registrations
Show More
Hillside High student charged with bringing gun to school
Sara Gilbert rips Roseanne Barr's 'abhorrent' tweets
Arrests made as protesters enter North Carolina statehouse
Body of Nat'l Guardsman found after catastrophic Md. flash flood
One man arrested, three others at large in Lee County home burglary
More News