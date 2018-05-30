Travel to Asheville will be bad today: MULTIPLE LANES OF I-40 CLOSED Due to a mudslide, the right two westbound lanes and the left eastbound lane are closed in Old Fort,The lanes are expected to reopen by Friday at 1:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/RVXetpVFPZ — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 30, 2018

Plenty of tropical moisture will linger around the region in the coming days as the remains of Alberto continues to move toward the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes today into tonight. If your travels are supposed to take you to Asheville today, pack your patience...Through at least Thursday, you may see a shower or thunderstorm anytime day or night. The most widespread showers and thunderstorms will come with the heating of the day and into the evening.With so much moisture in the air, any shower and thunderstorm can drop heavy rain and produce poor drainage flooding.It's been a pretty wet May for us with rain totals already around 40 percent over average to date. The ground is saturated and will not be able to take much more in the way of additional water.There are some subtle changes in the pattern Friday, and into the weekend.Friday will be the first day that a shower and/or thunderstorm is mainly confined to the afternoon.Over the weekend, a couple of upper-level troughs drop into the area from the west. The result will be more showers and thunderstorms. While it is still going to be humid, the dew points back off from our current lower 70s to the middle and upper 60s.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather