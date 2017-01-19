Hope you enjoyed the gorgeous weather today, as clouds are set to roll in and some rain is likely tomorrow. Lows tonight will be milder than last night, with most spots in the low and mid 40s by morning.Friday will feature cloudy skies and occasional showers, although rainfall amounts will be light. Highs tomorrow will be mild despite the clouds, with temperatures reaching the mid 50s to mid 60s by late afternoon.There will be a bit of a lull in rain chances tomorrow night into the first part of Saturday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.A complex storm system will spread rain back into central North Carolina by later Saturday into Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy, and we could end up with more than an inch of rain by Monday. Highs over the weekend will stay in the 60s, with lows in the 50s--way above average.Much of next week will remain mild, but it looks like a return to colder weather is on the way by late next week.Have a great evening,Chris