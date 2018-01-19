During winter, water in a river can rise, form into ice and then disintegrate into ice floes, shoves or jams. But what's the difference between the three?
When this river ice is blocked enough to create a wall, that's called an ice jam, according to Accuweather. Ice shoves are similar often creating 'mountains' of snow against a shoreline.
And when sheets of ice float across rivers, thats called an ice floe. To find out more about each type, watch the video above.
