WEATHER

The difference between an ice floe, ice jam and an ice shove

EMBED </>More Videos

They all involve ice, but they're not the same. Find out what makes ice floes, ice jams and ice shoves different. (Accuweather)

During winter, water in a river can rise, form into ice and then disintegrate into ice floes, shoves or jams. But what's the difference between the three?

When this river ice is blocked enough to create a wall, that's called an ice jam, according to Accuweather. Ice shoves are similar often creating 'mountains' of snow against a shoreline.

And when sheets of ice float across rivers, thats called an ice floe. To find out more about each type, watch the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersevere weatherice
WEATHER
Winter warm up: When will it all melt?
Now the thaw begins, 60s by Sunday
Real-time updates: Team coverage of morning commute
60s by Sunday
More Weather
Top Stories
Tow truck driver killed on icy Durham road
Siren at Shearon Harris Nuclear Plant false alarm
Woman says she did nothing wrong during Walmart arrest where pants fell down
Now the thaw begins, 60s by Sunday
5-foot tapeworm 'wiggles' out of sushi lover
2 killed, 1 injured in Wayne County house fire
Couple pleads not guilty in case of 13 captive siblings
Winter warm up: When will it all melt?
Show More
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on I-40 W in Raleigh
Delta to require proof service animals are behaved before they can fly
Russian teenager attacks schoolmates with an ax, wounding 6
Horrific new details emerge in case of 13 captive siblings
The latest info on school makeup days
More News
Top Video
Tow truck driver killed on icy Durham road
Winter warm up: When will it all melt?
Principal goes viral for parody school cancellation videos
Two rescued in Raleigh after vehicle goes into creek
More Video