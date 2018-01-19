During winter, water in a river can rise, form into ice and then disintegrate into ice floes, shoves or jams. But what's the difference between the three?When this river ice is blocked enough to create a wall, that's called an ice jam, according to Accuweather. Ice shoves are similar often creating 'mountains' of snow against a shoreline.And when sheets of ice float across rivers, thats called an ice floe. To find out more about each type, watch the video above.